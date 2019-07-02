Target is to do our best: Bagan coach

There is still no clarity over the future of I-League, but Mohun Bagan's newly-appointed coach Kibu Vicuna Tuesday said his job is to prepare the club to be the best wherever it competes.

There have been reports that the All India Football Federation is mulling to make the cash-rich Indian Super League as the top competition in the country. The I-League clubs are set to meet the AIFF president Praful Patel in New Delhi Wednesday, ahead of the national federation's executive committee meeting on July 9.

"I can't speak about the future. I am happy with wherever the club plays. I know the I-League is the official competition," the 47-year-old Vicuna said at his first media interaction here.

"I can't speak about ISL and the I-League. This is up-to the officials, the directors of the club. I have come here in India for a challenge. Mohun Bagan are the best club of India. They have a great supporters base. The target is to do our best in every tournament," the Spaniard said.

The 2014-15 I-League champions, who slipped to a fifth place finish last season, are in the process of a revamp, having acquired the services of Spanish defender Fran Morante and striker Salva Chamorro.

"Spanish players are very flexible. They adapt quickly. My philosophy of attacking football needs a solid central defender. Both the foreigners we have recruited so far are very good players. I am happy with both transfers," Vicuna, who coached Poland first division side 'Ekstraklasa' previously, said.

An admirer of former Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa, the Spaniard said he loves attacking style of football.

"But I like to keep a balance between attack and defense. I will have to see the players and then judge the best way forward. Every coach has a different style," he said.

"We need more time. We will try to prepare the best for the first match. But we need time to know the players, know the tactics. We need time to attain the best shape."



Vicuna's first test will be in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division where Mohun Bagan are the defending champions.

"First I want to know the players better. I will need time. To know the players and understand them it takes time. The club has worked very well. They are trying to get all we need. They are providing us everything and they are supporting us," he said as the players hit the ground from Thursday.

"This week we are going to train here in Kolkata. When we go for the training camp we will play two-three friendly games. We don't know when we will play our first official game. According to our first official match we will plan the friendly matches."



Asked whether the club will get the services of star Haitian forward Sony Norde, he said: "I know he was an important player for Mohun Bagan. At this moment he is not here. I can't tell you if he is coming because I don't have any information."The coach further said that the team management is working out for a pre-season camp in India for 10 days.

"We will go for 10 days. It will be in India," he said.

