Two held for sodomising minor boy in Hyderabad

Two people who allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy in area here were arrested, police said Sunday.

On January 16 night, when the boy was playing near his house, the two accused aged 22 and 19, took the boy to a secluded place near the railway station, under the pretext of an outing and later had unnatural sex with him, they said.

The duo later gave the boy a fruit drink and asked him not to reveal the incident to anyone, following which the victim narrated the episode to his mother, they added.

Acting on a complaint from the boy's mother, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

During course of investigation, the duo was arrested Saturday, a said adding the accused, who were addicted to porn videos wanted to fulfill their sexual desire and hence committed unnatural sex with the minor boy.

