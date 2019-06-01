Undertrial prisoner escapes from UP jail

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday.

The inmate, Dilshad, fled from the prison on Friday, jail A K Saxena said, adding that a case has been registered and a hunt launched to nab him.

The authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain how could the prisoner evade security and flee from the prison.

was arrested on May 26 in neighbouring Shamli district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)