JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Foreign climbers go missing on way to Nanda Devi peak
Business Standard

Undertrial prisoner escapes from UP jail

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday.

The inmate, Dilshad, fled from the prison on Friday, jail superintendent A K Saxena said, adding that a case has been registered and a hunt launched to nab him.

The authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry to ascertain how could the prisoner evade security and flee from the prison.

Dilshad was arrested on May 26 in neighbouring Shamli district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU