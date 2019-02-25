UP honour killing: Woman shot dead by brother over inter-caste affair

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's district on Monday, police said.

was shot dead by (25) in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, (SHO) said.

The girl's family came to know about the relationship when around four days ago the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said.

Police have arrested and a case of murder has been registered, the said.

The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the added.

