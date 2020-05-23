UP: Man shot dead over land dispute

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by some assailants over a land dispute here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kutesra village under Charthawal Police Station on Friday night, they said.

Abad, who used to work as a clerk at a sugarcane factory, was home when the assailants barged in and attacked him. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said.

Abad had a dispute with a man named Sonu over the boundary of their fields which is likely to be the reason behind the killing, Singh said, adding that the police are searching for the accused.

