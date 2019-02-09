VA Tech WABAG Q3 consolidated net down at Rs 54 cr, income dips marginally

Water treatment company Ltd on Saturday recorded a dip in its for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 at Rs 12.09 crore.

The city-based company had recorded at Rs 35.83 crore in the same period of the previous year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2018 slipped to Rs 54.79 crore from Rs 83.63 crore registered a year ago.

Total income for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 662.43 crore as against Rs 865.54 crore registered during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2018 total income was Rs 2,103.34 crore against Rs 2,422.83 crore registered a year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director and Group CEO, Rajiv Mittal said, "We continue to see traction in the order booking and expect a healthy order backlog by the end of this fiscal, enabling (us) to regain execution momentum".

The company order book stands at Rs 9,060 crore, including framework contracts of about Rs 700 crore, it said.