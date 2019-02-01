Vani becomes 1st Indian to grab Australian LPGA card

Vani Kapoor became the first Indian to earn a card for the Australian Ladies (LPGA) after coming through its first-ever Qualifying Tournament at the Ballarat Club here.

Vani shot rounds of 71, 78 and 69 to finish at two-over 218 and was tied-12th with three others.

The top-20 from a field of 81 earned playing rights on the Australian but there were many other benefits and spots available too.

Other Indian girls in the Australian Qualifying were Diksha Dagar



(tied-30th with round of 79-73-72); Astha Madan (tied-37th with cards of 75-78-73) and Ridhima Dilawari (tied-57th with cards of 76-79-76).

Despite not making the card, Diksha, Astha and Ridhima could get into some of the Australian events, like the upcoming Ballarat Icons Australian LPGA Pro-Am, where Diksha and Astha will get a start in the two-day AUD 30,000 event over the weekend alongside Vani.

Earlier, in the tense inaugural Australian LPGA Qualifying Tournament, Tsai Peiying of emerged as the winner after shooting a final round of one-under par 71 to finish at nine-under par and ensure a five-shot victory over American and Australian

With her Australian LPGA rights secure, Vani also came through a play-off to decide the final spot for the Vic Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Australian LPGA and the US LPGA.

Vani won the spot on the third play-off hole with a clutch five-foot putt. The Vic Open will thus be Vani's LPGA debut.

Her finish also ensures Vani starts in three Ladies events to be played in in February-March.

The leading 15 players gained exemptions into the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville (Feb 21-24), the ActewAGL Canberra Classic (Mar 1-3) and the Women's NSW Open (Mar 7-10), all co-sanctioned by the LET.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)