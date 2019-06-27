Venezuela opposition leader dismisses government 'coup' claim

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday dismissed government claims of an attempted coup, and said he would continue calls on the armed forces to abandon President Nicolas Maduro.

"It is the same story for the umpteenth time, and the press has lost count of how many times the same accusations have been repeated," Guaido told reporters following government claims that it had derailed an attempted coup and a plan to assassinate his rival.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 03:25 IST

