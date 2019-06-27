Venezuela opposition leader dismisses government 'coup' claim

on Wednesday dismissed government claims of an attempted coup, and said he would continue calls on the armed forces to abandon

"It is the same story for the umpteenth time, and the press has lost count of how many times the same accusations have been repeated," Guaido told reporters following government claims that it had derailed an attempted coup and a plan to assassinate his rival.

