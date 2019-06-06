JUST IN
Wanted criminal killed in encounter with UP STF

Press Trust of India  |  Pratapgarh (UP) 

A wanted criminal died in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force here, police said Thursday.

Inspector General of Prayagraj range, Mohit Agarwal told reporters that the UP STF, acting on a tip-off, set out to catch Tauqir and his accomplice.

"However, the duo started firing on the cops. In retaliatory firing, Tauqir was seriously injured and taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead," the officer said.

Tauqir's accomplice managed to flee from the place.

Police said a carbine, two pistols, mobile phone and a motorcycle have been seized.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 16:00 IST

