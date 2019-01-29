Woman diagnosed with swine flu dies in hospital

: A 43-year-old woman diagnosed with swine flu died in a state-run hospital here, officials said Tuesday.

The woman, hailing from district, who was already being treated at a private hospital for the fever, was brought to here Monday night, they said.

She died within 20 minutes of her admission, the officials said adding it is the first death by swine flu, at the hospital this year.

Six other people, including four women students of the city-based NALSAR University of Law, who tested positive for the flu, were under treatment at the which has a special ward for treating the flu, a official told

