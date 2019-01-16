Jet Airways says discussing SBI resolution plan with shareholders

-
(Reuters) - Beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it was discussing with shareholders about a resolution plan with State Bank of India.
The plan contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline's board, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
