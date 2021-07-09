Covid impact: 100 units close down at Chennai's Ambattur Industrial Estate

Pointing to the idle machines and empty factory floors, Anand Raj, a supervisor at RMK Engineering, an auto parts unit at Ambattur Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Chennai, declares, “Recovery is a myth in the auto industry.” Raj, who has a family of five, is nervous about the future.

The owner of RMK Engineering, which supplies parts to auto companies like Ashok Leyland and Royal Enfield, has already told him that if the unit does not get orders by July 10, his job may be on the block. At least 15 out of 25 workers at RMK Engineering have been laid off in the last ...