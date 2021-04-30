Units in chemicals sector set for rebound in revenue: CRISIL SME Tracker

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the domestic sector are on course for 18-23 per cent revenue growth in the current fiscal year (FY22), mainly owing to recovery in domestic demand and higher realisation due to a rise in the prices of

Moreover, an ongoing surge in exports as importer-countries reduce their dependency on China and turn to suppliers elsewhere, including India, will support growth. However, India’s second Covid-19 wave will be a key factor that needs to be monitored.

The rebound in revenue growth follows a 13-15 per cent fall in FY21 due to the demand destruction that followed the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a sharp fall in crude oil prices. The fall in demand is also expected to impact margins in FY21.

During April-October, domestic demand plunged, with most end-use sectors grinding to a halt following the lockdown. Exports also declined sharply owing to trade restrictions and a global slowdown. The rebound began in November 2020.

India exports chemicals to pandemic-hit US and Europe. With imports accounting for 20 per cent of domestic consumption, India is a net importer of chemicals, mostly from China.

Chemicals industry SMEs in India enjoy policy support through anti-dumping duties that vary by country and product.