JUST IN
2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more
From Commonwealth Games to Fifa WC, 2022 was a year of reset for sports
Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution
The climate meltdown: Floods, forest fires, heatwaves cost a heavy price
A war-torn world: How Russia-Ukraine conflict dictated geopolitics globally
From deals and innovations to mass layoffs, 2022 was marked by contrasts
Polls in 3 NE states crucial for BJP's dreams, Cong survival, Oppn unity
2022 saw BJP's victories in state polls, India's G20 presidency, and more
The age of the Metro: How the system failed to induce behavioural change
Debt returns competing with equities: CIOs of MF houses at BFSI Summit
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
Spectacle films to large media deals, 2022 was a big-deal year for cinema
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more

2022 ended with further ignominy for former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the promoter of NuPower Renewables

Topics
Year End Specials | Newsmaker | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Business Standard 

Russia's Ukraine invasion
Photo: AP | PTI

Photo: Bloomberg



































When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, it put the world on edge. As the year ends and 2023 dawns, the war that brought Russia in confrontation with the West — the most tense since the Cold War era — is far from over. Amid the rubble of besieged cities stood the defiant figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left). A former comedian and actor, Zelenskyy led his nation to not only halt Russia’s charge under Vladimir Putin (right) but also reclaim captured territory with the help of military aid from Western nations.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Year End Specials

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 00:03 IST

`
.