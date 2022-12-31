2022 newsmakers: From Russia-Ukraine conflict to crypto collapse, and more

When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, it put the world on edge. As the year ends and 2023 dawns, the war that brought Russia in confrontation with the West — the most tense since the Cold War era — is far from over. Amid the rubble of besieged cities stood the defiant figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left). A former comedian and actor, Zelenskyy led his nation to not only halt Russia’s charge under Vladimir Putin (right) but also reclaim captured territory with the help of military aid from Western nations.