A family at war: Kirloskar siblings await SC judgement on arbitration

The Kirloskars are fighting a legal war over group assets with Sanjay Kirloskar chairman of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd on one side, and his brothers, Atul, 66, and Rahul, 59, on the on the other side

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Kirloskar, Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar
The dispute between the siblings had ignited after Kirloskar Oil had acquired La Gajjar Machineries in June 2017 which competes with the pumps made by KBL

The decades-long sibling war among the Kirloskar brothers will have to wait for the decision of the larger five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court which is currently hearing several petitions on arbitration. The Kirloskars are fighting a legal war over group assets with Sanjay Kirloskar, the 65-year old chairman of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) on one side, and his brothers, Atul, 66, and Rahul, 59, on the other side.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:51 IST

