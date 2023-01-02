JUST IN
Statsguru: Covid-19 fears return; vaccination rates still low in India
BS Number Wise: Delhi's turnout in local elections is abysmal, shows data
As CJI constitutes an all-women bench, what's the status of women in law?
G20's declining share in the world, amid India's growing influence
BS Number Wise: Hosting the World Cup is no easy game for countries
Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing
India's groundwater extraction stage at 60% in 2022, says report
BS Number Wise: Here's why India's poverty estimates are problematic
Recovery tracker: Decline in railway freight numbers, air traffic
Statsguru: Why is the cheetah reintroduction in India a challenge?
You are here: Home » Specials Â» Data Stories Â» Current Affairs
The New Year looks decidedly gloomy in India's political neighbourhood
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

A look at how demonetisation impacted the economy: The story in numbers

As a proportion of the gross domestic product (GDP, or the value of all goods and services produced), cash in circulation was more than a percentage point higher in April 2022 than April 2016

Topics
Demonetisation | Modi govt | indian government

Anoushka Sawhney Samreen Wani & Subrata Panda 

Rupee, demonetisation
In March 2016, 24.4 per cent of the currency was in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations; as of March 2022, 36.5 per cent of the total volume was in Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes

The Supreme Court, on Monday, ruled that the demonetisation was not unreasonable and stands the “test of proportionality”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Demonetisation

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU