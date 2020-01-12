Active clients' growth remains weak amid tightening of regulatory norms

Growth of active clients has remained weak, which brokers attribute to the lack of investor conviction in a broader market revival. This is in stark contrast to the expectations of a strong broader market recovery being heavily pitched by mutual fund managers in recent months.

According to the data sourced from the NSE, the number of active clients in 2019-2020 (up to December) stood at 9.58 million, growing at 9 per cent from FY19. Brokers say even though domestic fund managers are talking up a broader market recovery, retail investors are unwilling to deploy large investments in ...