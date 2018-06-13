Aluminium's green dilemma: Import scrap of boost metal production at home?

Aluminium’s credentials as a green metal, which its rival steel in many applications will be shy of claiming, rest primarily on its endless recyclability. Unlike in North America and Europe where recyclers command respect from the community for environment caring, recycling of domestically produced and used aluminium is yet to gain momentum.

A sore point with the country’s three aluminium makers is that of total imports of 1.9 million tonnes (mt) of the silvery white metal during 2017-18 as much as 1.1 mt were scrap. Large arrivals of foreign origin scrap in India are ...