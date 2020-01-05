Answer to Strategist Quiz #646

1. In 2010, taking out the iconic orange straw caused this brand’s sales to drop close to 20 per cent in the US markets. Name it.

Answer: Tropicana 2. Connect The Philippines, Pakistan, Indonesia, Tunisia and arrive at an event that happened nine years ago which triggered a Werther effect across some countries and brought down the global oil prices. Answer: The Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia which started in Dec 2010 spread across the Arab world like wildfire 3. Connect Hong Kong, BBC and Microsoft’s newly acquired entity GitHub and what do you arrived ...