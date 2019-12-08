Answers to Strategist quiz 641

1What is the term used to describe software that is no longer produced or supported by the company that originally made it? Abandonware 2Who said, “Luck is not a business model”? Anthony Bourdain 3Which company publishes a weekly magazine for its employees called The Arabian Sun? Saudi Aramco 4In the mid-1980s, a cellular call the wife of an employee of Motorola could not make from a remote place called Green Turtle in the Bahamas to her US hometown to close a business deal lead to the formation of which company? Iridium, the satellite mobile phone ...