Answers to the Strategist quiz #565

1. Connect a wealthy industrialist from the 1700s who started his career as a teacher of calligraphy and a carver of gravestones, Sherlock Holmes and the ad agency Ogilvy and what do you arrive at? 1. The Baskerville typeface that was designed by John Baskerville in 1750 as a part of an ambitious project to create books of the greatest possible quality.

Ogilvy has recently changed their logo with this type face 2. Name the brand that is launching a campaign to champion paternity leave for dads this Father’s Day. It wants to challenge stereotypes around men as caregivers to ...