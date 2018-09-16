Answers to the Strategist quiz 578

1. Willem Hesselsz de Vlamingh was a Dutch sea-captain who explored the central west coast of Australia (then "New Holland") in the late 17th century. His mission proved fruitless, but Vlamingh charted parts of the continent's western coast.

Connect him with a defunct hedge fund called Empirica Capital LLC and what do you arrive at? Ans: Willem Hesselsz 2. This global brand in its earnings report for 2017 mentioned that it had destroyed unsold products worth £28 million in order to protect its brand. This led to protests from environmentalists and the brand has ...