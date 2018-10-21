Answers to the Strategist quiz #583

1. Name the company whose emplyoees follow certain tenets put forth by its founder whom they called "Hockism" Dee Ward Hock, the founder and former CEO of Visa Inc. 2. Which brand has launched the Dream Gap Project, a multi-year global initiative to raise awareness of factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential? Mattel 3.

This entity has launched Smartly, a new lower-priced brand with 70+ items ranging from household cleaners, razors, hand soap, paper plates and toilet paper, priced mostly below $2 in the US. Name it. Target, a supermarket ...