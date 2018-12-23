Answers to the Strategist quiz 592

1. According to an Islamic legend, when the Devil was thrown out of the Garden of Eden, the first step of his left foot mad this spice sprout. Name the commodity that was introduced in the US in the 1700s.

China is considered to be the world's largest producer with more than 21 million tons. 1. Garlic 2. Name the company that featured the following brand mascots for its advertisement 12 years ago : Charlie Tuna, Count Chocula, the Gorton's Fisherman, Mr. Peanut, Chef Boyardee, the Vlasic Stork, the Morton's Salt girl, the Pillsbury Doughboy, the Green Giant and ...