Answers to the Strategist quiz #614

1) This brand is known for its “liable to shock” kind of advertising. Recently, it created history when it got a real model kiss a virtual or CGI created model Lil Miquela for one of its ads. Name the brand.

Answer: Calvin Klein. It was a milestone moment for virtual and human influencer crossover where this ad shows supermodel Bella Hadid making out with CGI star Lil Miquela. 2) Name the Global brand that will be using recycled plastic made from plastic trash collected by waste pickers from the streets of India by the end of this year. Its line of hair care products ...