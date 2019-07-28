ANSWERS to the Strategist quiz #623

If Diego Maradona is famously linked with the invisible "Hand of God" who in the management world is linked to the "Visible Hand"? Alfred D Chandler, the renowned business historian from Harvard Business School.

In his book published in 1977, he argues that in the 19th century, Adam Smith's famous invisible hand of the market was supplanted by the "visible hand" of middle management, which became "the most powerful institution in the American economy. 2India is the largest producer of this commodity. The trees of the Soapberry, Jujube, also ...