ANSWERS to the Strategist quiz #624

1In the late 70s, one Jim Bennet from a US firm put one of his colleagues_X_ in charge of a project that aimed to find out what made companies effective beyond strategies and structure in which his firm was good at. Eventually, he and his colleague after a few years of research put together a 20-page document called ___.

The first companythey took it to was Shell and it rejected the report. Name X, the title of the report and the firm. Tom Peters, he co-authored this report titled "Excellence" when he was with Mckinsey 2This company's year old campaign called ...