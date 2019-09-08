ANSWERS to the Strategist quiz #629

1. Vytautas Andrius Graiciunas, the Lithuanian who is famous for his Theory of Optimum Span of Control for managers. He mathematically proved that a manager should not have more than 4-5 subordinates 2. Bureau Veritas 3.

Amy Schumer was first signed to act as Barbie in a film being produced by Mattel and Warner brothers. She dropped out and subsequently Anne Hathaway was chosen and she too dropped out. Margot Robbie an Australian actress has been chosen to play the lead 4. The Tibetan monk Kagyur Tulku Rinpoche modelled for Murphy radio brand when he was a ...