Battle for Aarey: Activists leverage social media to take on Mumbai Metro

Rarely has the green lobby found much success in a city that unabashedly sets business above everything else.

But with the Bombay High Court granting a temporary reprieve (no tree to be cut till September 30, it ruled on Tuesday) and agreeing to review the environmentalists’ arguments, Mumbai’s fabled business—first attitude appears to have been breached over the upcoming Rs 23,136 crore metro line. And environmentalists and citizen-activists have demonstrated remarkable persuasion skills as they have used the formidable power of social media to win followers and ...