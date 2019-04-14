Britannia trips on nostalgia as it kicks off cricket World Cup campaign

With the World Cup less than a month away, Brand Britannia is unpacking its campaign kit.

It is reviving a 20-year-old advertising campaign, Britannia khao World Cup jao (Bite into Britannia for a trip to the World Cup), hoping to drive home the brand’s longstanding association with the game and use the occasion to position itself as a ‘global total foods company’. The company is spending around Rs 80 crore for what it calls one of its biggest campaigns ever for its mother brand. “We are bringing it (Brand Britannia) to the consumer in a new avatar, in a fresh, ...