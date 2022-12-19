BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with SIDBI Chairman S Ramann

Sivasubramanian Ramann has been heading Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) since April 19, 2021. Ramann brings with him over 31 years of experience in auditing, accounting and regulation, having started his career as a civil servant in the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) in 1991.



Earlier, Ramann was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Services (NeSL), India’s first information utility. Prior to joining NeSL, he was the Principal Accountant General of the State of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2016. He also worked as Executive Director with the Securities and Exchange Board of India from 2006 to 2013.



Having joined in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, he has been involved in crafting policies for providing timely liquidity, and schemes for restructuring support to the badly hit .



He has a BA in economics and an MBA from . His professional qualifications include LLB, MSc in regulation from the London School of Economics and postgraduate diploma in securities law. He is also a certified internal auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida.