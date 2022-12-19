BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: SFB leaders discuss big dreams of small banks

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Co-founder & CEO, Suryoday SFB





Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, co-founded Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited. With many years of experience in the banking sector, Ramachandran has previously been associated with GE Capital Transportation Financial Services Limited and HDFC Bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Madras and an MBA from Pondicherry University.

Samit Ghosh, Founder, Ujjivan SFB





Samit Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, founded Ujjivan Financial Services in 2005 as a microfinance institution for the urban poor. Starting out with Citibank in 1975, he has over four decades of experience in the industry. A consumer banking veteran, he has also done stints with Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank. Ghosh has an MBA from Wharton School of Business. He has also served as the president of Microfinance Institutions Network.

Alok Misra, CEO & Director, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN)





Alok Misra took over as the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance Institutions Network in August 2020. Misra, who has 30 years of experience in international development, rural finance and microfinance, started his career at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development in 1992. Misra, who holds a PhD from Victoria University, Wellington, has also attended the Asian Institute of Management, Harvard Business School and Tufts University.

Paul Thomas, founder, MD & CEO, ESAF SFB





K Paul Thomas is the founder of the ESAF Group of Social Enterprises and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ESAF Small Finance Bank. Thomas, who has more than 25 years of experience in microfinance, has previously been associated with the Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-operative. He has served on the board of MFIN and is the founder of the Kerala Association of Microfinance Institutional Entrepreneurs.

P N Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas SFB





P N Vasudevan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Equitas Small Finance Bank, joined Equitas Finance Limited in 2016. Prior to joining Equitas, Vasudevan was the MD of Equitas Holding Limited. In May 2022, Vasudevan announced that he would move on from the bank to work for his trust. He holds a degree from the University of Madras and has extensive experience in the financial services sector.