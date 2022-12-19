BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Who's leading the way in banking technology?

Ranjeeth Bellary, Partner, EY Forensic & Integrity Services





Ranjeeth Bellary has spent almost 12 years of his two decades of experience at EY, where he started as Senior Manager, making Partner in July 2022. Earlier, he worked for seven years with Deloitte as Manager.

He specialises in electronic discovery, computer forensics, litigation support, anti-money laundering, arbitration, records management, and data preservation.

Anuj Kacker, Co-founder, Freo, and Executive committee member, digital lenders association of India





Anuj Kacker is the co-founder of Freo, India’s first full-stack consumer Neobank that has $800 million in gross transaction value and 11 million customers. Earlier, Kacker successfully co-founded and exited his previous start-up, SkillWiz, a skill assessment platform.



Prior to turning entrepreneur, Kacker did a stint in advertising, working with top agencies such as Lowe and JWT. His last corporate role was at Bharti Airtel as Head of Customer Acquisitions for all products at Airtel’s Karnataka Circle.

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, FIBE (PREVIOUSLY EarlySalary)





Akshay Mehrotra is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fibe (previously known as EarlySalary), a start-up focused on young working professionals. At Fibe, founded in 2016, he is responsible for devising product strategy.



Mehrotra holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and was honoured with the ‘Most Talented CMO of the Year’ award in 2013-14 by CMO Asia, a peer networking body for marketers.

Rajsri Rengan, Head of Development - Banking & Payments, India & Philippines, FIS





Rajsri Rengan heads product development for the suite of banking and payments products of FIS. Prior to FIS, Rajsri was with Tech Mahindra as a Senior Business Consultant in banking. Previously, she spent a decade working with leading banks in India such as IDBI Bank and Indian Bank, and has exposure to all areas in banking.

Rengan has close to three decades’ experience in banking, including about 17 years in FIS.