close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CEO of the Year: How Hindustan Unilever grew well under Sanjiv Mehta

During Mehta's tenure in HUL, the share of women in the management has gone up to 45 per cent, from under 20 per cent earlier

Sanjiv Mehta
Premium

Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest consumer goods majors, announced his retirement through a LinkedIn post only
Or

Also Read

Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%

OZiva buyout to improve HUL's health and wellbeing in long-run: Analysts

HUL's market capitalisation hits 67% of its parent company Unilever

Royalty costs for benefit of all shareholders, not just Unilever: HUL CEO

Topics : Sanjiv Mehta | BS 1000 | HUL | Hindustan Unilever | CEO of the Year

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Premium

Future bets: LIC to Axis Bank, here're 10 bright spots to keep an eye on

Illustration
9 min read
Premium

International arbitration in India: One step forward with new rules

Advocate, arbitration
6 min read
Premium

Here's why India's gig workforce is still outside purview of basic benefits

Food delivery
7 min read
Premium

India's start-up story remains robust

startups
5 min read
Premium

Tamil Nadu's Hosur belt switches on as hub for EVs, ancillary units

electric two-wheeler
5 min read

Why does this ex-deputy guv of RBI want India's biggest firms dismantled?

Viral Acharya
3 min read

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read

Fund raise via IPO more than halves to Rs 52,116 cr in FY23 from FY22

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon