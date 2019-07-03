CEOs say they are concerned about talent gap in their ranks

Talent trends 2019: Upskilling for a digital world, part of PwC’s 22nd Annual Global CEO Survey trends series, shows an overwhelming majority of CEOs remain concerned about the talent gap in their ranks. Nearly three-fourth of the CEOs surveyed, 79 per cent, said they were concerned about the skill gap. With the right skills in scarce supply, CEOs must find cost-effective ways of sourcing what they need, the report adds.

Previous surveys have shown CEOs exploring the idea of hiring people from other sectors. This year's survey sees a shift. CEOs are now focused on reskilling ...