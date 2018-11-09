Clink the right glasses

We’ve all seen photos of high-profile parties with the glitterati holding wine glasses, and some may wonder why wines need to be had out of specific glasses.

A well-made long-stemmed wine glass enhances the wine-drinking experience in several ways. The clear glass allows you to see the wine’s colour and clarity, the bowl itself concentrates the wine’s aroma and transmits its essence to the discerning individual, a long stem ensures that the temperature of the wine does not change through contact with one’s hand, and last, swirling the wine helps aerate and ...