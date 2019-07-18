Consumer durables industry to touch $36 bn mark in four years: Report

Boston Consulting Group and Google India recently released a report Digital Powers Consumer Durables: A $23 billion Opportunity by 2023 which projects healthy growth in sales of televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwaves and water purifiers.

The report predicts the consumer durables industry will grow at a rate of 13 per cent and touch the $36 billion mark in the next four years. But even within the overall optimistic picture, it talks about a bigger opportunity in “digitally influenced sale”, that is, a sale where the buyer uses internet ...