Doordarshan pitches for a larger slice of the ad pie, seeks fresh content

A few hours with Doordarshan (DD) can serve as a quick refresher to a list of brands and ads that have faded from the urban landscape, although they once occupied centrestage in national media.

Consider the ad where Amitabh Bachchan endorses multipurpose skin cream Boroplus in his trademark baritone, or the earworm-worthy jingle for Vicco Vajradanti that once played in cinema theatres, or the red and white packaged Lifebuoy soap—these brands are regulars on DD, driving their wares to an audience that is away from the reach of digital or the paid channels. Vineet Sodhani, CEO, ...