JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories

Numberwise: Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
Business Standard

Drone sales turnover soars 3.6 times to Rs 319 cr in 2021-22 on PLI policy

But a comparison with global data suggests that India still lags the industry's international peers in terms of funding

Topics
Drone Policy | Drones in India | Drones

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

anti-drone systems
Data from the civil aviation ministry shows that the government’s policy seems to be working. The government had notified 23 PLI beneficiaries under the drone and drone component schemes,

Last year, when the government announced new drone rules after years of deliberation, the objective was to promote the use of indigenous drones. The pandemic had provided a fillip to drone start-ups, with state governments utilising their services for delivery of medicines, sanitising public spaces and surveillance, but drone manufacturing was still at a nascent stage because the industry depended on imports.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.