Dushyant Chautala: The risk-taking 'gentleman' of the Chautala clan

Among his followers, Dushyant Chautala is known as a risk taker. Last December, he risked the ire of his uncle when he split from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to launch the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The gamble succeeded, with the new outfit winning 10 seats in the Haryana Assembly polls.

During his campaign, Dushyant galvanised the Jat community against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s “poor governance”. On Friday, however, he risked his nascent political career to form a coalition government with the BJP. At 31, ...