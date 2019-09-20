'Encyclopaedia' Ramkumar Ramamoorthy takes charge of Cognizant India

For most, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy was the external face of Cognizant, at least in India, the country where the company took birth in 1994 as a spin-off from Dun & Bradstreet.

But Ramamoorthy, 52, who steadily moved up the ladder having started his career with the Nasdaq-listed company in 1998 as programme manager with the content division to chairman and managing director Cognizant India , was much more than that. For the company’s senior leadership, Ram, as he is known to colleagues and friends, was chief communicator, marketer, strategist, knowledge officer and crisis ...