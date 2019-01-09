Ericsson banks on a high five, all set for the 5G battle in India

It’s been a low-profile player, selling telecom gear to most of the Indian telcos for decades. But Ericsson has suddenly been in the arclights for a different reason.

It is fighting a bitter public battle in the courts for months with its one-time client Reliance Communications to recover Rs 550 crore, which the telco has not paid for availing its managed services. The Supreme Court this week issued a notice to the Anil Ambani-promoted company and sought a reply within four weeks and also allowed it to deposit in the registry Rs 118 crore by way of two demand drafts. That ...