How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven

Nishad Patki, 35, a trained musician and engineer, had been singing with a band for years. Soon after he went solo in May 2021 came an ad from Bharti Airtel’s Wynk looking for independent artists. Patki sent an unreleased song, was shortlisted in August and within 10 days hit a million streams. “I was like ‘wow’. I can do this full-time,” he said. His three songs on Wynk have hit 11 million streams. The 70 per cent revenue share allowed him to quit his job as assistant professor at the Sinhgad College of Engineering in Pune. “New artists are having a tough time. It is a challenge to get onto a streaming platform and find an audience. We have the technology to enable them to build a career in music and help big labels discover these new artists,” said Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital. Wynk Studio has signed on 130 artists so far.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU