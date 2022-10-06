How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven

Nishad Patki, 35, a trained musician and engineer, had been singing with a band for years. Soon after he went solo in May 2021 came an ad from Bharti Airtel’s Wynk looking for independent artists. Patki sent an unreleased song, was shortlisted in August and within 10 days hit a million streams. “I was like ‘wow’. I can do this full-time,” he said. His three songs on Wynk have hit 11 million streams. The 70 per cent revenue share allowed him to quit his job as assistant professor at the Sinhgad College of Engineering in Pune. “New artists are having a tough time. It is a challenge to get onto a streaming platform and find an audience. We have the technology to enable them to build a career in music and help big labels discover these new artists,” said Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital. Wynk Studio has signed on 130 artists so far.

