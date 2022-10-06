JUST IN
Business Standard

How Bharti Airtel is trying to make its media business subscription-driven

Airtel Digital, which operates the firm's music and streaming video business, has 189 million monthly active users

Topics
Bharti Airtel | Telecom Bharti Airtel | Airtel Digital TV

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

Bharti Airtel
After being free for long, Airtel Xstream was relaunched earlier this year as a pay service offering 18 streaming video brands such as SonyLIV and Lionsgate

Nishad Patki, 35, a trained musician and engineer, had been singing with a band for years. Soon after he went solo in May 2021 came an ad from Bharti Airtel’s Wynk looking for independent artists. Patki sent an unreleased song, was shortlisted in August and within 10 days hit a million streams. “I was like ‘wow’. I can do this full-time,” he said. His three songs on Wynk have hit 11 million streams. The 70 per cent revenue share allowed him to quit his job as assistant professor at the Sinhgad College of Engineering in Pune. “New artists are having a tough time. It is a challenge to get onto a streaming platform and find an audience. We have the technology to enable them to build a career in music and help big labels discover these new artists,” said Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital. Wynk Studio has signed on 130 artists so far.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:49 IST

