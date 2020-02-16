India bucks FII outflow trend amid coronavirus scare, say analysts

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered risk-off sentiment among global investors, prompting them to pull out of equities fearing an adverse impact on earnings and economic growth. As a result, most emerging markets (EMs) have seen outflows or soft foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows this calendar year. India, however, is an exception.

So far this year, the domestic equity markets have seen foreign inflows of $3.5 billion, even as EMs are seeing the worst sell-off in four months. Markets, such as China, Thailand, Brazil, and the Philippines, have seen the sharpest pullback. Analysts ...