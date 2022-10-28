JUST IN
India Cements looks to fortify base but future growth remains a question
BS Number Wise: Indian deal-making enters the slow lane, shows data
EU, China remain Russia's largest fossil fuel customers: CREA data
Spat over format of Andhra Pradesh's capital city rattles global investors
Better for Indian policymakers to understand what makes oil prices move
Landlines in the time of 5G: Private sector getting serious about business
How Kia turned out to be a 'sweet price band' for upper middle class
A tough call: Can VIL face the onslaught of rivals Jio, Airtel in 5G race?
BS Number Wise: Asset reconstruction companies need to rebuild
A family at war: Kirloskar siblings await SC judgement on arbitration
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories
BS Number Wise: Indian deal-making enters the slow lane, shows data
Business Standard

India Cements looks to fortify base but future growth remains a question

ICL's challenges come at a time when the cement industry in India is under pressure owing to a sharp rise in raw material prices leading to a lower capacity utilisation of around 64%

Topics
India Cements | Motilal Oswal Securities | cement industry

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

cement
A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

Early this month, Chennai-based India Cements (ICL) divested its 100 per cent shareholding in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for Rs 476 crore in a bid to reduce its debt burden. Including a loan component of Rs 127 crore, the total consideration comes to around Rs 603 crore. A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Cements

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.