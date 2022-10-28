India Cements looks to fortify base but future growth remains a question

Early this month, Chennai-based (ICL) divested its 100 per cent shareholding in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for Rs 476 crore in a bid to reduce its debt burden. Including a loan component of Rs 127 crore, the total consideration comes to around Rs 603 crore. A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there.