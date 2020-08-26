India needs to be careful not to tip its hand, says Paul Staniland

Paul Staniland, a political scientist at the University of Chicago and author of the forthcoming book, Armed Politics: Violence, Order, and the State in South Asia talks to Aditi Phadnis about the US policy in South Asia after the November election.

Edited excerpts: If the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team reaches the White House, do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 endorsement of Donald Trump as the next US president to the Indian diaspora at his rally in Houston will be a problem? There is still a lot of time and uncertainty before the election, and Trump is making ...