JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

IIFL AMC to raise $200 mn for second PE fund, investors may participate
Business Standard

Key deals last week: General Atlantic, Catamaran Ventures LLP, and more

There were 12 deals worth $211.98 million and 3 Private Equity Exits worth $118.34 million in the last seven days ended May 30, 2018

Business Standard 

Graph
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 01:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements