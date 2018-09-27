Mastercard's Global Destination Cities, Monster Salary Index, and more

Global travel destinations In a world of rising nationalism, international travel takes on greater importance — breaking down barriers, broadening horizons and driving economic impact. Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index for this year shows Asia Pacific destinations continue to dominate travelers list.

Five Asia Pacific cities — Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Seoul — make up half of the top 10 destinations. With roughly 20 million international overnight visitors in 2017, Bangkok remains in the top spot this year. Visitors tend to stay in ...