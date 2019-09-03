My favourite campaign is Fevicol's 60 years of unbreakable bond

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My favourites keep changing as I keep seeing new stuff. My “latest” favourite is the Fevicol television commercial celebrating 60 years of the brand.

Hemant mishra, Founder & managing director, MagicCircle Communications On what parameters did you base your decision? Simple: It touches my heart and that’s why, it’s my favourite. But if I were to elaborate on the parameters, it actually comes out tops on all of them. It engages me in a delightful cultural story about middle India behaviour ...