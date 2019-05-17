Neeman's joggers review: Unique comfort makes these a worthy pair

I am not quite sure why these shoes are called joggers. They don’t even feel like shoes. The Indian-born shoes made from Australian merino wool looked so delicate I thought they would be perfect to pad about a hotel room in.

But then I decided to step out in them to find out where they stand. Design 3/5 Indian shoes made of wool are unusual, to say the least. Still, the two-year-old Hyderabad-based company, Neeman’s, thought it was a good idea to make the shoe upper from merino wool and market it heavily even in the summer. Well, I can confirm that the pair does stay ...